COVID-19 cases rise by 242 in R.I., with 10 deaths; weekly metrics continue to improve

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 242 on Monday, with 10 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 197, an increase from 181 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 36 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of one day to day, and 20 were on a ventilator, a rise of four from one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 122,072 to date, an increase of 285 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,344 in Rhode Island to date.

There were 9,162 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.6%.

There have been 2.79 million tests administered to date to 773,099 individuals.

There have also been 103,369 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state to date, as well as 47,801 second doses.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday and their relation to department-set thresholds. All three metrics continued to improve week to week.

The positive rate for last week was 2.2%, a decline from 2.8% one week prior and below the set threshold of 5%.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 174, a decline from 250 one week prior and below the set threshold of 210 for the first time in months.