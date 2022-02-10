R.I. COVID-19 deaths increase by 451, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 451 on Wednesday, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 259, a decrease from 279 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 35 are in intensive care units and 22 are on a ventilator.

There have been 368 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 495 new COVID-19 cases identified on Feb. 9, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 9, 2021, was 298 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 261 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 9, 2021, of which 47 were in the ICU and 23 were on a ventilator.

There have been 808,978 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 351,334, an increase of 619 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,375 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 11,527 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 3.9%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.