R.I. COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims approach 80K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,413 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 79,061 since March 9, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Wednesday.

Total unemployment insurance claims in that time totaled 83,075.

Temporary disability claims due to the coronavirus totaled 6,943 since March 9, an increase of 267 on Tuesday. TDI claims in that time totaled 12,305.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s daily briefing on COVID-19 in the state is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -