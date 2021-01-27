R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles computer system hits 10 millionth transaction

CRANSTON – The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles has completed its 10 millionth transaction on RIMS, the computer system it launched in 2017.
“The system has provided the platform we needed to institute many service improvements since then, including implementing the federal REAL ID program, streamlining commercial drivers’ license services, automatic voter registration and additional online transactions,” said DMV Administrator Walter R. “Bud” Craddock.
The $20 million RIMS development program is considered one of the most cost-effective computer system upgrades at any motor vehicle agency in the country. It replaced a decades-old system incapable of meeting the demands of the federal REAL ID program and allowed the DMV to improve connections to the national databases necessary to process thousands of in-person and online customer service transactions, the DMV said in a news release. It also improved access to the records inquiries from state, federal and private entities that help keep roadways safe.
“We look forward to using it to help launch other customer service improvements,” said Craddock, crediting the state’s technology team and technology-services company Perspecta with RIMS success.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
