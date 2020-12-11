R.I. education board approves tuition increases for CCRI, RIC

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Board of Education on Thursday signed off on proposed tuition increases for both the Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College for the fall 2021 semester.

RIC will have tuition and fees for in-state students increase next year by $599 to $10,702. Out-of-state students attending RIC will pay $1,322 more next fall in tuition and fees to the tune of $25,900. The school is projecting that it will have $67.8 million in revenue for 2022

In-state students attending CCRI will see a $120 increase on their tuition-and-fees bill next fall, with those costs totaling $4,980. Out-of-state students will pay $322 more next fall, totaling $13,260 in tuition and fees, to attend CCRI. CCRI is expecting its tuition-and-fee revenue to be $55.5 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

The increases are part of CCRI and RIC’s respective 2022 fiscal year budgets. RIC was granted a $136.7 million total unrestricted budget for 2022, which includes $58.1 million in state appropriations. CCRI’s 2022 total unrestricted budget, approved by the board, will be $116.4 million, including $54.4 million in state appropriations.

The board does have the right to adjust the approved tuition and fees if needed.

Both CCRI and RIC were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment at CCRI declined by 7.4% from the previous academic year, while RIC’s enrollment dropped by 6.3% year to year.

RIC had to lay off 35 employees in mid-September, while CCRI had multiple rounds of layoffs at the start of the fall semester due to financial hardships related to the pandemic.

James Bessette is PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.