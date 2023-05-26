R.I. employers soon must provide salary range for open positions upon request

By
-
JUST ASK: Women’s Fund of Rhode Island CEO Kelly Nevins says a new state statute requiring employers to provide a salary range upon a job applicant’s request will not only increase pay equity but save time for both employers and applicants.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
JUST ASK: Women’s Fund of Rhode Island CEO Kelly Nevins says a new state statute requiring employers to provide a salary range upon a job applicant’s request will not only increase pay equity but save time for both employers and applicants.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
Between poring over resumes and cover letters and multiple rounds of interviews, the job search process has often been likened to a job in itself. No applicant wants to put hours into the process only to find that potential employers aren’t offering compensation that aligns with their needs, said Kelly Nevins, CEO of the Women’s…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display