Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
R.I. employers soon must provide salary range for open positions upon request
Between poring over resumes and cover letters and multiple rounds of interviews, the job search process has often been likened to a job in itself. No applicant wants to put hours into the process only to find that potential employers aren’t offering compensation that aligns with their needs, said Kelly Nevins, CEO of the Women’s…