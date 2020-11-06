R.I. explores making play for esports

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Video games aren’t just a way for teenagers to avoid their homework but a more than $1 billion industry that continues to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rhode Island is looking to get in on the action through esports. R.I. Commerce Corp. is ramping up efforts to establish the state as a hub for…