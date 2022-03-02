R.I. Foundation appoints Baratta as new VP of development

PROVIDENCE – Bridget Baratta will lead the Rhode Island Foundation’s fundraising efforts in her new role as the nonprofit funder’s vice president of development, the foundation announced Feb. 3.

The foundation said Baratta, originally from Dartmouth and now a Providence resident, has close to 20 years of experience in nonprofit development. She was recently with Palm Beach, Fla.-based nonprofit Society of the Four Arts as the organization’s director of development. There, the foundation said, she designed and executed strategies for the nonprofit, including leading the early stages of a $100 million capital campaign and broadening an $8 million annual giving and membership program.

Baratta also served as the Martin County Community Foundation’s executive director, as well as led development efforts at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society and Oxbridge Academy, the foundation said.

“It’s an honor to return to the area and serve the residents of Rhode Island,” Baratta said in a statement.

