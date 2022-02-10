R.I. Foundation awards $105K in grants to nonprofits supporting Black community

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $105,000 in grants to 15 local nonprofit organizations serving the state’s Black community through its Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund.
The foundation said the fund supports nonprofits that offer youth development and mentoring, promoting Black history in Rhode Island, preserving Black culture and strive to uplift low-income Black Rhode Islanders. The fund also offers college and/or technical school scholarships for Black students who are pursuing health care careers. The foundation said prospective students have until April 18 to apply online for that program.
Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic underscored that the community must work together to “eliminate disparities and close achievement gaps to promote a better future for all Rhode Islanders.”
The grants ranged from $5,000 to $10,000. The organizations that received the funding are:
- AS220
- A Leadership Journey
- College Visions
- John Hope Settlement House
- Mixed Magic Theatre & Cultural Events
- Hope Learning Center
- New Bridges for Haitian Success
- New Urban Arts
- Oasis International
- Providence Promise
- Rhode Island Black Storytellers
- Rhode Island Slave History Medallions
- The Everett School
- The Nonviolence Institute
- YMCA of Pawtucket
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
