R.I. Foundation awards additional $294K to nonprofits through census fund

PROVIDENCE – An additional 37 local nonprofits received a combined $294,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation’s Rhode Island Census 2020 fund in the latest round of grants in order to encourage individuals to complete census forms, the foundation announced Wednesday.
The latest issuance follows up the Rhode Island Foundation’s round in early January where 26 nonprofits received close to $300,000 to help increase response rates from undercounted populations across the state. The grants also come as the U.S. census forms are scheduled to be mailed out to homes Thursday, the foundation said.
The foundation previously said the program’s goal is to protect the approximately $3.8 billion Rhode Island receives annually in federal funding for education, health care, housing and other needed programs based on census data.
“Participating in the census is a powerful way to bring resources to your community and ensure that everyone is represented. Every household that completes the questionnaire will generate more federal funding for schools, medical care, affordable housing and a host of other services that people depend on,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement. “We need every single Rhode Islander to be part of our civic process.”
Grants to nonprofits ranged between $3,500 to $15,000, the foundation said. South Kingstown-based Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale and Coventry-based Educational Resources of Antigua Guatemala Inc. each received the $15,000 top amount for their respective efforts to promote census counting, while North Providence-based Alianza de Transformacion Social, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference will receive $12,000.
Other nonprofits receiving grants, and their amounts, are:
- Amos House of Providence, $10,000
- Cape Verdean American Community Development of Rhode Island of Pawtucket, $10,000
- Central Falls School Department, $10,000
- City of Woonsocket, $10,000
- Community Provider Network of Rhode Island of Warwick, $10,000
- Connecting for Children & Families of Woonsocket, $10,000
- Direct Action for Rights and Equality of Providence, $10,000
- East Bay Community Action Program of East Providence, $10,000
- Providence Public School District, $10,000
- Providence Student Youth Movement, $10,000
- West Bay Community Action of Warwick, $10,000
- City of Pawtucket, $8,000
- Oasis International Inc. of Providence, $8,000
- OpenDoors of Providence, $8,000
- Planned Parenthood of Southern New England of Providence, $8,000
- Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts of Providence, $8,000
- YWCA Rhode Island of Woonsocket, $8,000
- The Arc Rhode Island Family Advocacy Network of South Kingstown, $8,000
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless of Pawtucket, $7,500
- College Unbound of Providence, $7,500
- Providence Community Library, $7,000
- Latino Public Radio of Cranston, $6,000
- Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Providence, $6,000
- Cape Verdean Heritage Committee of Providence, $5,000
- Cranston Public Library Association, $5,000
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center of Newport, $5,000
- Educational Center for Arts and Sciences, dba Teatro ECAS of Providence, $5,000
- Hope and Change for Haiti of Cranston, $5,000
- New Bridges for Haitian Success of Providence, $5,000
- Providence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. of Providence, $5,000
- Providence Children’s Museum, $5,000
- Rhode Island Institute for Labor Studies and Research of Cranston, $5,000
- West End Community Center of Providence, $3,500
- Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts of Providence, $3,500
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
