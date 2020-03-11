R.I. Foundation awards additional $294K to nonprofits through census fund

PROVIDENCE – An additional 37 local nonprofits received a combined $294,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation’s Rhode Island Census 2020 fund in the latest round of grants in order to encourage individuals to complete census forms, the foundation announced Wednesday.

The latest issuance follows up the Rhode Island Foundation’s round in early January where 26 nonprofits received close to $300,000 to help increase response rates from undercounted populations across the state. The grants also come as the U.S. census forms are scheduled to be mailed out to homes Thursday, the foundation said.

The foundation previously said the program’s goal is to protect the approximately $3.8 billion Rhode Island receives annually in federal funding for education, health care, housing and other needed programs based on census data.

“Participating in the census is a powerful way to bring resources to your community and ensure that everyone is represented. Every household that completes the questionnaire will generate more federal funding for schools, medical care, affordable housing and a host of other services that people depend on,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement. “We need every single Rhode Islander to be part of our civic process.”

Grants to nonprofits ranged between $3,500 to $15,000, the foundation said. South Kingstown-based Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale and Coventry-based Educational Resources of Antigua Guatemala Inc. each received the $15,000 top amount for their respective efforts to promote census counting, while North Providence-based Alianza de Transformacion Social, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference will receive $12,000.

Other nonprofits receiving grants, and their amounts, are:

Amos House of Providence, $10,000

of Providence, $10,000 Cape Verdean American Community Development of Rhode Island of Pawtucket, $10,000

of Pawtucket, $10,000 Central Falls School Department , $10,000

, $10,000 City of Woonsocket , $10,000

, $10,000 Community Provider Network of Rhode Island of Warwick, $10,000

of Warwick, $10,000 Connecting for Children & Families of Woonsocket, $10,000

of Woonsocket, $10,000 Direct Action for Rights and Equality of Providence, $10,000

of Providence, $10,000 East Bay Community Action Program of East Providence, $10,000

of East Providence, $10,000 Providence Public School District , $10,000

, $10,000 Providence Student Youth Movement , $10,000

, $10,000 West Bay Community Action of Warwick, $10,000

of Warwick, $10,000 City of Pawtucket , $8,000

, $8,000 Oasis International Inc. of Providence, $8,000

of Providence, $8,000 OpenDoors of Providence, $8,000

of Providence, $8,000 Planned Parenthood of Southern New England of Providence, $8,000

of Providence, $8,000 Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts of Providence, $8,000

of Providence, $8,000 YWCA Rhode Island of Woonsocket, $8,000

of Woonsocket, $8,000 The Arc Rhode Island Family Advocacy Network of South Kingstown, $8,000

of South Kingstown, $8,000 Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless of Pawtucket, $7,500

of Pawtucket, $7,500 College Unbound of Providence, $7,500

of Providence, $7,500 Providence Community Library , $7,000

, $7,000 Latino Public Radio of Cranston, $6,000

of Cranston, $6,000 Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Providence, $6,000

of Providence, $6,000 Cape Verdean Heritage Committee of Providence, $5,000

of Providence, $5,000 Cranston Public Library Association , $5,000

, $5,000 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center of Newport, $5,000

of Newport, $5,000 Educational Center for Arts and Sciences, dba Teatro ECAS of Providence, $5,000

of Providence, $5,000 Hope and Change for Haiti of Cranston, $5,000

of Cranston, $5,000 New Bridges for Haitian Success of Providence, $5,000

of Providence, $5,000 Providence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. of Providence, $5,000

of Providence, $5,000 Providence Children’s Museum , $5,000

, $5,000 Rhode Island Institute for Labor Studies and Research of Cranston, $5,000

of Cranston, $5,000 West End Community Center of Providence, $3,500

of Providence, $3,500 Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts of Providence, $3,500

