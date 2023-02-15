R.I. Foundation, EOHHS jointly launch opioid prevention grant programs

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services have launched two new grant programs to support local nonprofits to help combat opioid use and abuse.

The foundation says the Community Prevention Services for Youth Opioid Mitigation grant program will award $2.5 million to eligible nonprofits that aim to support evidence-based opioid prevention services targeted toward children and youths up to age 21. The proposals, the foundation said, may be for projects that are up to two years in duration. Up to $500,000 will be awarded to nonprofits for two years through this program, the foundation said.

The other program, the Capacity Support for Opioid Use Disorder and Overdose Prevention, Harm Reduction and Recovery Agencies grant, will award a total of $750,000 to small, grassroots organizations carrying out key opioid mitigation activities, the foundation said. Eligible nonprofits with budgets up to $3 million, the foundation said, can receive up to $100,000 for one year from the program.

The foundation said the grants will be funded from proceeds from the state’s opioid settlement agreement, which the state received more than $90 million as part of a national settlement with McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. last January.

Nonprofits eligible for the youth mitigation grant and the capacity support programs can apply through March 10 on the foundation’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.