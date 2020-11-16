R.I. gas prices decline slightly

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined slightly week-to-week on Monday, falling from $2.09 per gallon to $2.08 per gallon, lower than the national average of $2.13 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

Prices in the state were $2.51 per gallon one year prior.

“Following a jump in demand, we’ve seen a number of state gas price averages increase on the week. However, the majority of these increases were just a few pennies,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs. “With many states seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers and a number of officials warning against holiday travel, demand is likely to see a dip in coming weeks.”

Midgrade gas in the state averaged $2.48 per gallon

Premium gas averaged $2.69 per gallon

Diesel fuel averaged $2.58 per gallon

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.07 per gallon, level with one week prior and a decline of 50 cents from one year prior.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.44 per gallon

Premium gas averaged $2.65 per gallon

Diesel fuel averaged $2.53 per gallon.