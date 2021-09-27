R.I. gas prices edge down 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent week to week to $3.08 per gallon, 11 cents below the national average of $3.19 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The average regular gas price in the state was $2.15 per gallon one year prior.

“Consumers should see the usual autumn relief at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “But factor in that approximately 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico is still shut down because of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas and the concerns about what higher COVID cases could do to the economy, and this uncertainty is helping to keep oil prices elevated.”

Rhode Island midgrade gas averaged $3.41 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.66 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.17 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained unchanged from one week prior at $3.10 per gallon, a rise from $2.12 per gallon one year prior.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts on Monday averaged $3.39 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.61 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.20 per gallon.