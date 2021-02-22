R.I. gas prices jump 8 cents from last week as cold weather hits refineries

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline increased 8 cents week to week to $2.55 per gallon, 9 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The average price of regular gas in the state was $2.48 per gallon one year prior.
Nationally, regular gas prices jumped 13 cents week to week, as much of the country was hit with freezing temperatures, forcing the closure of many crude oil production facilities.
“When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already.”
- Midgrade gas in the state averaged $2.85 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $3.09 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.85 per gallon.
In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.56 per gallon, an increase of 8 cents week to week and 7 cents year over year.
- Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $2.84 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $3.06 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.84 per gallon.
