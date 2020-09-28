R.I. gas prices tick down 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent week to week to $2.14 per gallon, 5 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the state were 39 cents higher one year prior.

“Low demand, even as gasoline stocks decline, has helped pump prices decline or hold steady on the week,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “That is likely to continue into the fall as the season sees fewer road trips, especially amid the pandemic.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.52 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.72 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.63 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.12 per gallon, level with one week prior. One year prior, prices in the Bay State were 48 cents higher.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas averaged $2.47 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.56 per gallon.