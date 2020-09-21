R.I. gas prices tick down 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent week to week to $2.15 per gallon, 3 cents below the national average, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“The majority of state averages have pushed cheaper by a penny or two since last Monday. With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs. in a statement.

Prices in the state were 39 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.53 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.74 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.64 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.12 per gallon, a 2-cent decline week to week. Prices were 49 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.48 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.57 per gallon.