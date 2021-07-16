R.I. has 2nd-highest unemployment rate in N.E. in June

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in June at 5.9%, having fallen from 6% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday.

Unemployment rates in the U.S. remained largely stable in June month to month with the overall country unemployment rate increasing 0.1 percentage points to 5.9%.

Read PBN’s full breakdown of Rhode Island employment figures for June here.

Connecticut and New Mexico had the highest unemployment rates in the nation in June at 7.9%, followed by Nevada at 7.8%.

- Advertisement -

Nebraska and Utah had the lowest unemployment rates in the nation in June at 2.5% and 2.7%, respectively.

In New England, New Hampshire had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9% and Connecticut was the highest. The BLS noted that year over year, Massachusetts had the largest percentage-point decline in unemployment in the nation, falling 9.9 percentage points to 4.9%.

Hawaii had the largest month-to-month decline in unemployment of all states, falling 0.3 percentage points, followed by Connecticut, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and West Virginia, which all declined 0.2 percentage points.

New England unemployment rates in June:

Connecticut: 7.9%, a decline from 8.1% in May and 11.4% in June 2020.

Rhode Island: 5.9%, a decline from 6% one month prior and 10.9% one year prior.

Massachusetts: 4.9%, a decline from 5% in May and 14.8% in June 2020.

Maine: 4.8%, level with one month prior and a decline from 5.3% in June 2020.

Vermont: 3.1%, a rise from 3% in May and a decline from 7.7% one year prior.

New Hampshire: 2.9%, level with May and a decline from 10.3% one year prior.