R.I. home prices rise 4.8% in November

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in November, rising 4.8% from a year earlier, while sales fell for the 19th consecutive month, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Thursday. The median sales price in November rose to $431,000, while the number of homes sold totaled 569, falling…