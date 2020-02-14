R.I. hotels, restaurants and spa get Forbes Travel Guide awards

PROVIDENCE – Several Rhode Island properties were recognized as Forbes Travel Guide 2020 Star Award winners, the magazine announced.

Two Westerly hotels, Ocean House and its sister property, Weekapaug Inn, were recognized this week with the award program’s highest honor, a five-star travel guide rating.

The Ocean House also accounted for the state’s five-star rated restaurant, Coast, and the state’s only five-star rated spa, Oh! Spa.

There were also two hotels in the state receiving recognition in the awards program as four-star award winners, both in Newport, Castle Hill Inn and The Chanler at Cliff Walk. In addition to being honored as award-winning hotels, both also had their restaurants, The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn and Cara, respectively, recognized as four-star honors.

The awards programs had three levels of recognition, five star, four star and recommended. There were no hotels, restaurants or spas that qualified for recommended in Rhode Island for 2020.

There were no properties honored in Bristol County, Mass., for 2020.

For 2020, there were 1,898 hotels, restaurants and spas honored around the world.

A full list of Star Award winners may be found online.