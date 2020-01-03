R.I. housing authorities receive over $1M from feds

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island housing authorities received a combined $1.1 million in federal funds to boost financial independence of residents, the state’s congressional delegation announced this week.

The funds are allocated to the housing authorities’ Family Self-Sufficiency programs for 2020. The programs help assisted-housing residents find work, access job-training resources and achieve financial independence. The federal funds allow for the housing authorities to employ FSS coordinators to work with residents.

“The Family Self-Sufficiency Program is an effective initiative that uplifts individuals and communities. It delivers results by helping people set goals and provides the mentorship, tools and support to achieve them, said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., in a statement. “This is a smart investment in helping participants gain skills and increase their earning power so that participants can achieve financial independence.”

The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Recipients in Rhode Island for 2020 are:

Providence Housing Authority: $219,159

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.: $207,693

Pawtucket Housing Authority: $152,078

Narragansett Housing Authority: $76,039

Town of Cumberland Housing Authority: $74,576.

Central Falls Housing Authority: $70,871

East Providence Housing Authority: $66,745

Housing Authority of the Town of East Greenwich: $65,473

Town of Coventry Housing Authority: $60,814

Warwick Housing Authority: $43,296

Town of North Providence Housing Authority: $20,043