Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has named Joanna L’Heureux as the Bank’s new Chief Financial and Operating Officer. “Joanna brings more than 30 years of experience in public finance, accounting and strong leadership qualities to the table, and we’re thrilled to have her join the Bank as our new Chief Financial and Operating Officer,” said William Fazioli, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Bank. She previously served as the Finance Director for the City of Pawtucket for 10 years and most recently as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for the Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust.
R.I. Infrastructure Bank Names Joanna L'Heureux New Chief Financial & Operating Officer
