R.I. launches affordable housing database

PROVIDENCE – As part of a larger push to ease Rhode Island’s housing crisis, the state has launched a new housing search database focused on affordable units.

The free, web-based service, hosted at HousingSearchRI.org, provides tenants with a searchable database of listings that meet state affordability criteria, and allows landlords to list properties that meet these guidelines.

The site uses area median income data to determine if a rental unit meets affordability requirements.

The website also includes an affordability calculator that considers the unit’s location, number of people who will be living in the unit, the number of bedrooms needed, Section 8 voucher status and total family income.

While the site emphasizes affordable housing, it offers a separate option to search rentals of all price ranges.

The database is powered by Florida-based Emphasys Software technology.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.