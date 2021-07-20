R.I. launches Providence hotel reward card program to stimulate local business

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is launching a rewards card program for guests of several Providence hotels to stimulate local business, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced at his press briefing at the R.I. Department of Administration Tuesday.

The pilot program, a collaboration between the R.I. Commerce Corp. and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, is aimed at stimulating consumer spending at the city’s small businesses, especially in the areas hit the hardest by the pandemic.

McKee said that The R.I. Commerce Corp. will fund the program up to $150,000 from its budget.

The governor said the “Go Providence Pass” program will provide $100 rewards cards to guests who book a two-night or more stay at one of 10 participating Providence hotels. The rewards cards can be used at approximately 80 local participating businesses.

- Advertisement -

“I think you’ve all seen the data,” said McKee. “In June of 2019, occupancy rates in Providence were right around 80%. In June of 2021, I believe the number was right around 48% or 49%. So, we know we need to focus on the Providence area.”

“This is a win for our hotels, and increasing their occupancy rates. And it’s a win for our small businesses,” added McKee.“ As we emerge from the COVID crisis, it is incredibly important that we continue to support our small businesses.”

The full list of participating hotels and businesses can be found here.

Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, who was present at the briefing, said in a statement that, “The tourism industry in Providence is at the beginning of a slow climb back to pre-pandemic levels. We are fortunate to have collaborative and innovative partners like Gov. McKee and [Commerce] Secretary [Stefan] Pryor, who understand the immediate needs of our hospitality partners and have taken action. I’d also like to thank Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and his team for their help in reaching out to small businesses across the city and encouraging participation.”

Pryor said, “We are encouraged by our state’s strong emergence from the pandemic. It’s certainly the case, however, that some of our regions and some of our small businesses continue to struggle and need additional support. This innovative program will connect visitors with locally-based businesses, encouraging our guests to shop and dine here, and will foster additional economic activity in our capital city.”

Rewards cards are eligible to use at participating Providence businesses, including restaurants, retail locations, and local attractions. Providence businesses interested in signing up for the program can email info@goprovidence.com.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.