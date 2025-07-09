Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has become the first state in the country to allow gamblers from other states and countries to play online games such as virtual blackjack and roulette livestreamed from tables at the state’s two Bally’s Corp. casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton. But it remains to be seen whether other jurisdictions will give

Also, while the law is officially in effect in Rhode Island, Bally's spokesperson Patti Doyle said that the R.I. Lottery first needs to finalize regulatory requirements for live dealer streaming before the first livestreamed game can be played out of state.

Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, said that passing the law in Rhode Island made sense, calling it

"an easy step to make to help our local industry stay competitive nationally and internationally."

He added that the new law has the potential to keep casino jobs in Rhode Island and further grow the industry. Livestreaming table games to players outside of the state will create a higher demand for card dealers in Rhode Island, he said. Neighboring states such as Connecticut and Massachusetts also have casinos, but no similar law on the books like Rhode Island.

could also bring in more revenue for the state, "all at minimal costs to the gaming facilities and taxpayers

," said

Senate Majority Leader Frank A. Ciccone III, D-Providence.

“Rhode Island has already positioned itself as a national leader in online virtual gaming and this bill would further strengthen our state’s role as an industry leader," said Ciccone, who introduced the Senate's version of the bill. "This bill is as simple as broadcasting our existing online virtual games to other states and countries. It positions our state facilities well to take advantage of future opportunities in this area, to the benefit of Rhode Island taxpayers."