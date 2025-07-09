PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has become the first state in the country to allow gamblers from other states and countries to play online games such as virtual blackjack and roulette livestreamed from tables at the state’s two Bally’s Corp.
casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton.
But it remains to be seen whether other jurisdictions will give their OK for the cross-border gambling.
The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on June 30, does not include poker games, and out-of-state gamblers would only be allowed from states and countries that have already authorized real-money online casino games.
Indeed, because of U.S. gambling laws, those other jurisdictions would need to pass their own legislation to allow their residents to access Rhode Island’s livestreamed table games.
Besides Rhode Island, six other states offer real-money online casino games: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut and Delaware. However, those states still require players to be in-state to play online table games.
Also, while the law is officially in effect in Rhode Island, Bally's spokesperson Patti Doyle said that the R.I. Lottery first needs to finalize regulatory requirements for live dealer streaming before the first livestreamed game can be played out of state.
Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, said that passing the law in Rhode Island made sense, calling it "an easy step to make to help our local industry stay competitive nationally and internationally."
He added that the new law has the potential to keep casino jobs in Rhode Island and further grow the industry. Livestreaming table games to players outside of the state will create a higher demand for card dealers in Rhode Island, he said. Neighboring states such as Connecticut and Massachusetts also have casinos, but no similar law on the books like Rhode Island.
"These are good, union jobs that are worth keeping in-state," Slater said.
If adopted by outside jurisdictions, the new law could also bring in more revenue for the state, "all at minimal costs to the gaming facilities and taxpayers," said Senate Majority Leader Frank A. Ciccone III, D-Providence.
More out-of-state players mean more revenue for the state, Ciccone said.
Rhode Island taxes live-dealer online table games at 15.5% of revenue. According to R.I. Lottery, the state’s iGaming revenue reached $4.8 million in May, representing a 113% increase year over year, with a total handle of $129.1 million. That's from online players in Rhode Island.
And opening up livestreamed table games to other jurisdictions comes at minimal costs to the state and taxpayers due to the existing gambling infrastructure, supporters said.
“Rhode Island has already positioned itself as a national leader in online virtual gaming and this bill would further strengthen our state’s role as an industry leader," said Ciccone, who introduced the Senate's version of the bill. "This bill is as simple as broadcasting our existing online virtual games to other states and countries. It positions our state facilities well to take advantage of future opportunities in this area, to the benefit of Rhode Island taxpayers."
The news comes amidst an announcement from Bally's on Monday of a new partnership
with a Swedish gaming company to bring Bally’s-branded live dealer blackjack tables to New Jersey and Pennsylvania while providing Rhode Island customers access to its online casino products.
Under the terms of what Bally’s calls “a strategic alliance,” the company Evolution will provide a suite of online slot games featuring brands such as NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Big Time Gaming in Rhode Island and bring its branded live dealer blackjack tables to New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.