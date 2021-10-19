R.I. League of Cities and Towns director departing to lead state budget office

PROVIDENCE – Brian M. Daniels, executive director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, will leave his position to serve as director of the R.I. Office of Management and Budget, the league announced Tuesday.

Daniels will succeed Jonathan Womer in the governmental role. Womer, who vacated the position in late August, is now employed at The Policy Lab at Brown University.

Daniels has served as executive director of the League of Cities and Towns for nearly five years. During that time, the organization said, he worked to fight for local and education aid in the annual state budget and the membership in the league expanded to all 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island. His final day with the league is Nov. 5 and he is expected to begin in his new role on Nov. 8.

Daniels has extensive previous government experience, serving as the state’s first director of performance management with OMB, as policy director for then-Gov. Lincoln D. Chafee and legislative director for Rep. James R. Langevin.

“I offer my sincere gratitude for Brian’s hard work and diligence in addressing the needs of municipalities at the state level,” said Charles Lombardi, North Providence mayor and president of the R.I. League of Cities and Towns. “Knowing Gov. [Daniel J.] McKee and his desire to include municipal leaders in his governing, it doesn’t surprise me that he would tap Brian Daniels as his new director of the Office of Management and Budget. Because of Brian’s directorship here at the league, his experience interacting with local governments could only benefit the state and local municipalities.”

The league said that it will announce its process for hiring a new executive director in the near future.

“I am excited that Brian is joining our team and that Joe is taking on this role to serve as stewards of resources to improve the quality of life for Rhode Islanders,” McKee said in a statement. “With experience at the local, state, and federal levels, Brian brings a unique perspective to OMB, and Joe has admirably served OMB over the last six years in various roles. They are proven and dedicated public servants, with the expertise needed to help guide our state.”

In addition, the R.I. Department of Administration announced Tuesday that it had hired Joseph Codega Jr. as state budget officer. Codega Jr. succeeds Thomas Mullaney in the role. He most recently served as deputy state budget officer under Mullaney, and oversaw the production of Gov. McKee’s fiscal 2022 recommended budget.