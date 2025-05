Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 5 cents to $3 per gallon. That price is 17 cents lower than the national average and 57 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday. The increase in prices comes even after demand for gasoline last week was lower than

The increase in prices comes even after demand for gasoline last week was lower than the comparable week in 2024, the agency said Monday, settling at 8.79 million barrels a day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. That’s an increase of a scant 77,000 barrels a day over the prior week and the second straight week that demand has been below 9 million barrels a day – a benchmark that demand typically exceeds in the warmer months.

As demand ticked upwards, gasoline inventories declined across most of the United States, including here in the Northeast, where supplies fell by 1 million barrels to 58.2 million barrels. That’s still above last year’s figure of 55.5 million barrels and one of the key factors keeping pump prices in our region more than 50 cents cheaper than this time last year.

“Even with prices edging higher ahead of the holiday, Americans will encounter noticeably cheaper gasoline compared to this time last year as they take to the road this Memorial Day in record numbers,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.70 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.09 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.77 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline went up 3 cents from a week ago to $2.99 per gallon. That price is 18 cents lower than the national average and 56 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.57 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.94 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.77 per gallon.