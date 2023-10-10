R.I., Mass. gas prices drop 6 cents as demand falls, inventories rise

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.63 per gallon on Tuesday, 6 cents lower than last week and 6 cents below the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“Drivers are seeing more relief at the pump after a sharp drop in demand and a sizeable increase in gasoline inventories last week,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs. “Oil prices spiked over the three-day weekend, but it’s too soon to gauge the impact of the war in Israel on gas prices.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.25 per gallon, while premium gas averaged $4.59 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.52 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $3.68 on Tuesday, 6 cents lower than last week.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $3.69 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.21 per gallon, while premium gas averaged $4.57 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.53 per gallon.