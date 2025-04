Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 6 cents, to $2.94 per gallon. That price is 24 cents lower than the national average and 43 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Northeast gas prices are falling due to weakened demand and oil prices near four-year lows, the agency said Monday.

Oil prices are now hovering in the low $60-a-barrel range, which is the lowest they’ve been since April 2021, according to AAA Northeast. Crude prices are now $10 cheaper than they were at the start of the spring on worries that global demand for oil will decrease amid ongoing trade tensions.

Last week, the EIA cut its forecast for global oil demand and domestic gasoline prices, citing both tariffs and plans by OPEC+ member nations to raise oil output in May.

“It’s unusual for pump prices and demand to be falling this time of year,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Typically, both gas prices and demand rise through spring ahead of the summer driving season, but uncertainty is in the driver’s seat this year.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.64 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $3.99 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.77 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded fell 4 cents from a week ago to $2.95 per gallon. That price is 23 cents lower than the national average and 42 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.53 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.91 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.79 per gallon.