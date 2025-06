Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 3 cents to $2.98 per gallon. That price is 16 cents lower than the national average and 51 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday. Pump prices in the Northeast are taking a breather following a busy Memorial Day holiday

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 3 cents to $2.98 per gallon. That price is 16 cents lower than the national average and 51 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Pump prices in the Northeast are taking a breather following a busy Memorial Day holiday that pushed gasoline demand to the highest level of the year so far.

"Based on gasoline demand, the lead up to the Memorial Day holiday kicked off the summer driving season with gusto," said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. "But one strong week isn’t enough to significantly move retail gasoline prices, especially with domestic production continuing near record levels."

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.70 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.06 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.76 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline went down 1 cent from a week ago to $3 per gallon. That price is 14 cents lower than the national average and 51 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.58 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.96 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.76 per gallon.