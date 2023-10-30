R.I., Mass. gas prices fall as Middle East tensions elevate

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is $3.50 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week but 1 cent higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Northeast gasoline prices keep falling steadily – but gradually – as oil prices continue to hover in an elevated range amid concerns about the potential for a widening war in the Middle East, the agency said.

“Oil markets are sensitive to global events and that’s propping up prices despite waning gasoline demand and plentiful domestic supplies,” said AAA Northeast senior spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. “Once domestic refiners complete their switchover to winter blend fuel by mid-November, motorists could see lower prices at the pump.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.12 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.46 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.47 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

The price of regular gas in Rhode Island one year ago was $3.79 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is $3.56 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.12 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.47 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.46 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in Massachusetts one year ago was $3.77 per gallon.