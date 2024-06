Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced shortly.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped by 3 cents to $3.41 per gallon this week. That price is 3 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.50 per gallon. The agency said Northeast gas prices fell for the sixth straight week amid

continued lackluster demand and burgeoning supplies.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Northeast gasoline inventories went up by 1.7 million barrels last week. Nationally, inventories jumped 2.6 million barrels. Meanwhile, while U.S. gasoline demand was up 1%, it still trailed the comparable weeks of last year and 2022 by 50,000 to 150,000 barrels a day.

“It’s not typical for prices to be decreasing at the beginning of what’s expected to be a robust summer driving season, but supply continues to outpace demand and oil prices have remained mostly steady for weeks,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “To find out if the surge in demand we’ve come to expect every summer is a thing of the past, we might have to wait until autumn.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.01 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.37 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.13 per gallon, AAA Northeast says.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas dropped 2 cents, to $3.45 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.53 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.36 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.08 per gallon.