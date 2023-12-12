R.I., Mass. gas prices falling but still above national average

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 6 cents to $3.23 per gallon this week. That average is 10 cents higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Tuesday.

Oil prices last week dipped to levels not seen since June and within a few dollars of the yearly low established in May. That has pushed gasoline prices lower – just in time for the busy holiday travel season, the agency said.

Wholesale gasoline prices are approaching a two-year low and 23 states now have an average price of below $3 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, AAA Northeast noted.

“As domestic oil refiners continue to ramp up production of winter fuels, gasoline supply has been exceeding demand, sending pump prices lower,” said AAA Northeast senior spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. “Prices typically reach a seasonal bottom this time of year. With ample supply here in the Northeast, there’s room for prices to edge lower through December.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.86 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.21 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.36 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.45 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is $3.31 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.90 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.24 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.32 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.54 per gallon.