PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 4 cents to $3.05 per gallon. That price is 10 cents lower than the national average and 35 cents less than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The agency said gas prices across the Northeast have nudged upward due to increased demand and tightening inventories.

“After demand for gasoline fell short of expectations in the weeks following July Fourth, recent readings are much more summerlike,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “The stronger demand, coupled with tighter supply, has put some upward pressure on pump prices.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.80 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.18 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.83 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline climbed 3 cents to $3.07 per gallon. That price is 8 cents lower than the national average and 39 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.69 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.05 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.85 per gallon.