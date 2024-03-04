R.I., Mass. gas prices hold steady, well below national average

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Do you know of a C-suite executive deserving of recognition? Nominate them today. Deadline is March 6th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

Register now for PBN's newest summit discussing opportunities in the Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $3.14 per gallon this week. That is 22 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday. The agency said weak gasoline demand, coupled with healthy inventories, is helping keep prices flat despite an uptick in crude oil prices,

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $3.14 per gallon this week. That is 22 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.75 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.10 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.34 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.24 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas remained at $3.18 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.73 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.09 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.18 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.28 per gallon.

The agency said weak gasoline demand, coupled with healthy inventories, is helping keep prices flat despite an uptick in crude oil prices, which reached new yearly highs last week ahead of another announcement by OPEC+ that their production cuts will be extended. “Compared to last year, American drivers burned 7% less gasoline last week, which is one factor keeping gas prices parked here in the Northeast for the time-being,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Despite record oil production, higher oil prices could push prices up in the coming weeks if demand increases as we inch closer to the summer driving season.”