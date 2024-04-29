R.I., Mass gas prices rise again despite weak demand

Nomination deadline is May 1st. Application deadline is May 8th.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon this week. That is still 2 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday. The agency said gasoline prices rose modestly in the Northeast last week on weakening demand and lower oil prices.

The agency said gasoline prices rose modestly in the Northeast last week on weakening demand and lower oil prices. The Energy Information Administration also reported national gasoline demand fell from 8.6 million to 8.4 million barrels a day last week. That’s nearly 1.1 million fewer barrels per day than the comparable week last year. Meanwhile, oil prices remain below $90 a barrel, which will help ease pressure on gas prices.

“The switchover to summer blend earlier this month spiked pump prices in the Northeast, but weak demand is sapping the momentum for further price increases,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “As we enter a seasonal lull in travel before Memorial Day and the unofficial start of the summer driving season, prices could level off – or even fall – in the interim. When it comes to gasoline prices, driving-fueled demand is always in the driver’s seat.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.10 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.45 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.61 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 3 cents, to $3.59 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.11 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.87 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.21 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.50 per gallon.

Last week, the average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island surged 21 cents.