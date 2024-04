Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 21 cents to $3.59 per gallon this week. That is still 8 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Northeast gas prices have surged by double digits due to the switchover to summer blend fuel last week, the agency said Monday. But softening gasoline demand, falling oil prices and growing oil and gas inventories could stave off even more rapid price increases for the time being.

“Drivers might be seeing red at the gas pump this week, but there are signs that the pace of price increases could ease,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “It’s not unusual to see a lull in demand between the end of spring breaks and Memorial Day. Regional gasoline inventories are ahead of last year’s levels – and growing. And oil prices, which had been climbing since the start of the year, fell sharply last week after markets digested the latest developments in the Middle East and lackluster demand figures from China, the world’s largest oil importer.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.19 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.53 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.31 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.50 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 19 cents, to $3.56 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.08 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.44 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.23 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.48 per gallon.