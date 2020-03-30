R.I. Memory Cafés inks nonprofit status, moves events to social media

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Memory Cafés, now officially a nonprofit, launched its first virtual memory café last week.

The event promises to be the first of many for the organization, as it works to remain active during the coronavirus crisis.

“We offer a consistent source of support aimed at cultivating social interaction, creating uplifting moments and educating our greater community,” said Rhode Island Memory Cafés founder Laurie Mantz.

The group, which supports people living with dementia and their caregivers, is active on several social media platforms.

With 10 locations throughout the state, the group plans to resume in-person meetings after the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 is over.

Upcoming events can be found at facebook.com/RIMemoryCafes, on Instagram at @dementiatraining4life and on Twitter at @dementiaT4L.