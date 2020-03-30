R.I. municipalities to receive $15.2M as part of federal COVID-19 response

PROVIDENCE – As part of the massive federal economic-aid package recently signed into law, Rhode Island municipalities will receive $15.2 million to combat COVID-19, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Sunday.

The funds come from three sources: Community Development Block Grants, Emergency Solutions Grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS. Reed said that the $15.2 million was the first of three distributions to the programs from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

CDBG funds can be used for community projects to support local economies, Reed said, such as purchasing medical equipment and providing food assistance, among other uses. ESG grants provide assistance to vulnerable Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, the senator said.

“These federal funds will help communities across the state address some of their most pressing needs. CDBG funds are fast and flexible and can be directed to areas of greatest need. The governor, mayors and local leaders are on the front lines working hard and this federal funding is a down payment to assist them,” said Reed.

Six municipalities have been allocated funds directly, while another $5.7 million has been allocated for statewide use.

The funds include:

Providence: $4.8 million, including $3.1 million in CDBG funds, $1.5 million in ESG funds and $177,466 in HOPWA funds.

Pawtucket: $1.6 million, including $1.1 million in CDBG funds and $548,676 in ESG funds.

Woonsocket: $1.2 million, including $785,912 in CDBG funds and $399,231 in ESG funds.

Cranston: $646,417 in CDBG funds

Warwick: $575,033 in CDBG funds.

East Providence: $448,348 in CDBG funds

Statewide funds include $3.2 million in CDBG aid and $2.5 million in ESG money.

Reed also announced that the R.I. Office of Housing and Community Development would receive $138,340 in HOPWA funds for its Sunrise Project and $82,669 for its New Transitions program. Both programs support nonprofits offering housing assistance and related supportive services to low-income residents that have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.