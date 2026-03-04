R.I. native Jeff Taylor launches Boomband AI native talent marketplace

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island native Jeff Taylor, known for founding Monster.com, is launching his latest venture.

With a growing concern over “algorithmic burnout,” Boomband, an artificial intelligence native talent marketplace, seeks to address the frustrations of traditional job applications, often likened to a “black hole” where resumes go unnoticed and candidates feel ghosted, according to the company.

The hiring system today is inundated with endless resumes and thousands of applications. Recruiters are drowning in unqualified candidates and job seekers are burning out from rejection.

“LinkedIn is where careers go to scroll. We’re building Boomband for discovery,” Taylor said. “If you’ve ever applied for a job and heard nothing back or felt invisible because your story didn’t fit the mold, this is for you.

“Sending a resume into a black hole isn’t working anymore,” he added. “It’s dehumanizing, inefficient and it’s costing people real opportunities.”

Boomband replaces outdated resumes with innovative “dossiers” that represent individuals’ full potential, moving beyond mere lists of qualifications, highlighting a candidate’s skills and making job searching more personal and engaging.

Taylor, who has long been a resident of Charlestown, secured $4 million in seed funding from the Slater Technology Fund.

Early adopters include South Shore Health and various tech and manufacturing firms.

Boomband is launching first in New England, partnering with companies across tech, health care, financial services and manufacturing, including Rochester Electronics, Wood MacKenzie, Talent Retriever, Quanterix, South Shore Health, Ionic and Maverick Technology Partners.

“Everyone deserves to be seen,” Taylor said. “And as we build the right system, they will be.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.