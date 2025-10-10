R.I. needs holistic energy strategy

By
-
 Greg Cornett has been president of Rhode Island Energy since March 2024. The company is the largest electric transmission, distribution and natural gas distribution provider in the state, serving more than 770,000 customers. He also serves on the board of directors for United Way of Rhode Island Inc. and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
 Greg Cornett has been president of Rhode Island Energy since March 2024. The company is the largest electric transmission, distribution and natural gas distribution provider in the state, serving more than 770,000 customers. He also serves on the board of directors for United Way of Rhode Island Inc. and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Greg Cornett | Rhode Island Energy president Rhode Island has some of the most ambitious clean energy and climate policies in the nation, including a mandate for 100% renewables by 2033 and net-zero emissions across the state by 2050. As the cost of living rises and customers encounter growing energy expenses nationwide, Rhode Island stands

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Move Freely, Live Fully: Experts Share Insights on Spine & Joint Health

Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display