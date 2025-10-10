R.I. needs holistic energy strategy

Rhode Island has some of the most ambitious clean energy and climate policies in the nation, including a mandate for 100% renewables by 2033 and net-zero emissions across the state by 2050. As the cost of living rises and customers encounter growing energy expenses nationwide, Rhode Island stands at a pivotal moment – with a renewed opportunity to lead once again. Beyond ambitious climate goals, a sustainable clean-energy future requires a holistic approach that builds upon the foundations of affordability, safety and reliability – one that allows all Rhode Islanders to participate and benefit, while ensuring the state remains economically competitive. Rhode Island can take a practical step forward by adopting an “all of the above” energy strategy: •Through collaboration and practical reforms, we can mitigate the growing impact of public-benefit programs on utility bills and preserve energy options. •To be successful, Rhode Island must strike a balance between growing its supply of clean-energy resources and ensuring the energy systems we depend on meet evolving demands without compromising safety, reliability or affordability. •Infrastructure investments keep dollars in our state, drive resiliency and reliability, put Rhode Islanders to work and support economic development. Environmental stewardship and lower costs are not mutually exclusive – but it will take honest dialogue on the economic realities facing energy consumers, along with collaboration on prudent policy reforms, to drive long-term success. Rhode Islanders deserve nothing less.