R.I. opens vaccine eligibility to parts of Cranston and North Providence

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced that people in hard-hit neighborhoods of Cranston and North Providence will be eligible for vaccination for COVID-19 starting Tuesday, when the state expects to release another 5,500 appointments.

So far, the state has identified eight zip codes for vaccine priority in communities that have been hit hard by COVID-19 infections or hospitalizations. They are: 02860, 02861, 02863, 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908 and 02909.

All of Pawtucket and Central Falls fall under the Hard Hit Community program for vaccination. McKee’s Monday announcement adds parts of Cranston and North Providence to the program. In all of the identified zip codes, vaccination appointments are open to residents age 16 and older.

In Providence, the only zip codes that are not eligible cover residential areas of the Downtown and most of the East Side, including Fox Point, College Hill and Wayland Square.

- Advertisement -

People can register for appointments starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at www.VaccinateRI.org. People who cannot access the site can call 844-930-1779.

Appointments that open Tuesday will be at the state-run sites in Cranston at Sockanosset Cross Road, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence and at the state site in Middletown.

People that remain eligible, outside the hard-hit communities, are those age 60 and older, those with specific health conditions and teachers and day care workers, as well as other eligible work-groups, including health care workers, public-safety personnel and public health workers.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.