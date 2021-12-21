R.I. plans to open two additional mass vaccination sites

PROVIDENCE – For several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, the R.I. Convention Center had been utilized as a field hospital to help with patient overflow. The state may soon have the facility become a mass vaccination site.

During Tuesday’s press briefing at the R.I. Department of Administration, both Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Department of Health COVID-19 Response Executive Director Tom McCarthy said the state is negotiating with some property owners to activate two additional state-run mass vaccination sites to help increase vaccinations to curve the latest spike in cases. McCarthy said the state is looking at opening a site in the city, possibly the convention center, and possibly reopening the former Benny’s store site in Middletown.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the convention center’s next door neighbor, served as a mass vaccination site for several months during the pandemic until the end of July when large-scale events were given the green light to restart in August.

McCarthy reiterated that the Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston and the East Providence vaccination locations, which were slated to close this month, will continue operating at least until January. McCarthy said there are plans to further expand operations, including testing and treatment, at the Cranston location.

- Advertisement -

McCarthy noted that about 44% of Rhode Islanders who are eligible for booster shots have received those shots. But there’s about 340,000 residents currently eligible to get booster shots.

“We want to expand that capacity as quickly as we can,” McCarthy said. Neither McKee nor McCarthy could say when the two new vaccination sites will be opening.

Also during Tuesday’s press conference, McKee said the state, in partnership with the hospital systems, has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency last week to deploy assistance to local hospitals. McKee said the state is still awaiting word on its request. The governor did not elaborate as to what that help from FEMA will be if the request is approved.

McKee also said he has had conversations with R.I. National Guard Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan to deploy troops in hospitals for nonadministrative functions. That help, McKee said, could alleviate stress on nurses, certified nursing assistants and other medical professionals. McKee said understanding logistics on how that will work is ongoing.

The governor did say the state will begin granting temporary health licenses to any medical professional who holds a license in another state and wants to come work in Rhode Island. The state is also expediting the CNA licensing process, McKee said, and launched a broad communications campaign in partnership with local hospitals to educate the public about when to go – and not to go – to the emergency room.

Regarding the Rhode Island Health Care Association and LeadingAge Rhode Island’s request to the state to put a one-year pause on the enactment of new minimum staffing standards at long-term care facilities throughout the state, McKee said he would look at “any options” and work with the General Assembly on the issue. The associations say local nursing homes would need to hire 475 more employees before Jan. 1 to meet the state’s mandate.

“That’s certainly a discussion that we expect to continue with the nursing homes, as well as with the leadership in the General Assembly,” McKee said.

McKee also said Tuesday the state distributed all of the 100,000 rapid-test kits to hard-hit communities around Rhode Island. The state, McKee said, also obtained purchase orders to acquire 1 million rapid-test kits and are currently working with vendors on delivery dates. The state’s goal, he said, is to distribute all those kits in all cities and towns by the end of January, and also make 1 million kits available monthly through March.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.