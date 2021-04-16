R.I. plays role in making new COVID-19 vaccines

By
-
IN GOOD HANDS: Jennifer Beaugh, right, pharmacy supervisor at The Miriam Hospital, hands a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Karen Tashima at a clinic at The Miriam. Tashima is overseeing a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine that hasn’t yet received U.S. government approval. / COURTESY LIFESPAN CORP.
IN GOOD HANDS: Jennifer Beaugh, right, pharmacy supervisor at The Miriam Hospital, hands a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Karen Tashima at a clinic at The Miriam. Tashima is overseeing a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine that hasn’t yet received U.S. government approval. / COURTESY LIFESPAN CORP.
What seemed like an epic race for an effective COVID-19 vaccine has produced several options that have people rolling up their sleeves across Rhode Island and the world. But a number of new vaccines remain in development, including two that have a research base in the Ocean State. As people scramble for appointments to take…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display