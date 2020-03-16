R.I. Public Utilities Commission suspends collection activities

WARWICK – The R.I. Public Utilities Commission on Monday voted to temporarily suspend all collection activities for state-regulated utility companies.

The decision, made in an emergency meeting, comes as individual utilities companies including National Grid Rhode Island announced individual plans to stop collections services including terminations for late or missed payments. The commission will revisit its decision for nonresidential customers on March 30 and for residential customers in early April.

The commission decision applies to all state-regulated utilities, including electric companies National Grid, Pascoag Electric, Block Island Power Co.; National Grid Gas; and water and wastewater companies run through Providence, Kent County, Newport, and Woonsocket as well as Suez Water and the Narragansett Bay Commission.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -