R.I. receives $1.5M from feds for weatherization program

PROVIDENCE – The state’s Weatherization Assistance Program has received $1.5 million in federal funding, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Tuesday.

The funds will allow the R.I. Department of Human Services to partner with community- action agencies to provide weatherization services to eligible houses. The program provides families with low incomes with the resources to permanently lower their energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient.

Projects such as air sealing, attic and wall insulation, heating system upgrades, energy audits, window and roof repair and replacement, all fall under the program’s purview.

The program gives priority to households with children, seniors, persons with disabilities and individuals receiving Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds.

- Advertisement -

“Keeping your house warm in the winter isn’t easy in Rhode Island,” said Reed. “That’s why these federal funds are so important. Real families will get help making their homes more efficient.” The program “also creates jobs for energy experts and contractors,” he added.