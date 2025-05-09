R.I. recycling reality: System in need of change

In my 15 years at the International Bottled Water Association, I’ve seen remarkable changes across the industry, be it brands, distribution, manufacturing or materials used in packaged beverages. But the most transformative shift I’ve followed – and where IBWA has truly evolved – is in recycling. Until 2019, IBWA opposed deposit return systems; sometimes referred to as “bottle bills” or “recycling refunds.” That year, IBWA formed a working group to reassess our position. As states began mandating recycled content in plastic beverage containers, our members, keenly aware of the benefits of bottle-to-bottle recycling, recognized the need to help meet those mandates. We concluded that supporting well-designed deposit return system, or DRS, programs was the best path forward. Looking at both the quantity and quality of recyclables returned, DRS programs have delivered proven success for several decades. The return rates in DRS states far outpace those in states without these systems, and the materials collected are significantly cleaner. So, how does this play out in Rhode Island? • The state’s recycling rate is only 26%, despite 80% of households having access. That gap shows access alone isn’t enough – behavior, incentives and system design must be addressed. The status quo is not working. • Rhode Island dumps 121,000 tons of recyclables into the state’s only landfill in Johnston every year. This is not just inefficient and unacceptable, it’s unsustainable. The landfill is projected to reach capacity by 2046, or sooner, without serious intervention and investment. • Contamination continues to be a major problem. Many recyclables placed in blue bins are rejected due to being mixed with nonrecyclables, leading to higher costs, wasted resources, and declining public trust in our recycling and trash system. Rhode Island has a unique opportunity to lead the nation with a first-of-its-kind dual policy approach – combining “extended producer responsibility,” or EPR, with a modern DRS. These policies are complementary, not duplicative, as each addresses different parts of the same system. Extended producer responsibility holds producers financially accountable and responsible for packaging waste, encouraging better packaging design and funding recycling access and education. DRS captures the one-third of beverage containers consumed away from home – where most litter and landfill losses occur – filling the gap that curbside programs can’t reach. Some well-funded opponents argue that DRS would hurt consumers and small businesses. But research shows these programs reduce costs for cities and towns, lower litter cleanup expenses and create jobs in recycling and redemption centers. A deposit isn’t a tax – it’s a redeemable financial incentive. And importantly, very few people choose not to reclaim their recycling refund. In states and countries with a modern DRS like the one proposed for Rhode Island, redemption rates often exceed 80%, proving the model works. Major beverage brands, packaging manufacturers, and material suppliers support both EPR and a modern DRS, not just for environmental sustainability but to ensure and secure a stable, domestic supply of high-quality recycled materials. A DRS stabilizes feedstock, which is critical as brands work toward recycled content goals amid supply chain pressures and tariffs. Together, extended producer responsibility and DRS can help shore up America’s recycling infrastructure and reduce reliance on virgin materials and foreign imports. DRS programs also improve quality. Containers collected through DRS are cleaner than those from curbside bins and are easier to turn into new, food- and beverage-grade containers. Clean polyethylene terephthalate from DRS is essential to producing Food and Drug Administration-compliant, food-grade recycled plastic – vital for fulfilling the circular economy’s promise. Without DRS, on-the-go containers will continue to be lost to the landfill or litter, and brands will rely increasingly on new materials, with clear climate consequences. If Rhode Islanders really want every bottle and can back, they need extended producer responsibility and a modern DRS program in place. Rhode Island doesn’t need to choose between extended producer responsibility and DRS – it must do both. This combination builds a resilient, modern recycling system that reflects how waste is generated, how consumers behave and what today’s businesses and industries like mine demand. Let’s make Rhode Island a national model for comprehensive recycling reform – cleaner communities and streets, stronger accountability and infrastructure, and a healthier Narragansett Bay. James Toner is senior director of government relations at the International Bottled Water Association.