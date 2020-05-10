R.I. reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, further decrease in hospitalizations on Sunday

PROVIDENCE – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 285 on Sunday, but there were declines in deaths and hospitalizations, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The state reported four deaths on Sunday and said COVID-19-related hospitalizations numbered 283, down from 292 from the day before. Before Sunday, the daily reported death toll in Rhode Island had been increasing by double figures for nearly two weeks. Sunday’s four deaths was the lowest daily reported amount since April 7, when three deaths were announced.

The new fatalities pushes Rhode Island’s COVID-19 death toll to 422.

At Rhode Island’s hospitals, the data continued to show improvement, seemingly confirming that Rhode Island has reached a peak in hospitalizations. Not only did the number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 decline, so did the number of people in intensive care units and ventilators. On Sunday, the state said 70 people were in ICUs and 52 were on ventilators, down from 77 and 56 the day before, respectively.

Of the 91,213 tests conducted as of Saturday, 11,274 were positive and 79,939 were negative, according to the Department of Health.

The state said it has conducted 3,398 tests on Saturday.

While the data has been encouraging for state officials, there have been troubling developments.

Last Thursday, the Department of Health said several Rhode Island manufacturers have seen outbreaks, in addition to cases previously reported at Taylor Farms New England, packages prepared fresh foods and salads in North Kingstown, and Daniele Inc., a manufacturer of specialty Italian charcuterie and deli meats in Burrillville.

The Department of Health said Bio-Tek Inc., a manufacturer of electrodes for medical uses, had about 75 cases; WaterRower Inc., a maker of exercise equipment based in Warren, had about 30 cases; and Antaya Technologies Corp., a Warwick manufacturer of on-glass connectors for the automotive industry, had about 30 cases.

In addition, the Department of Health said Saturday that its own mini-outbreak with seven COVID-19 cases uncovered among staff members in that agency.

Meanwhile on Sunday, in a Mother’s Day message that was prerecorded and took the place of her daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo subtly cautioned Rhode Islanders against disregarding restrictions on large gatherings even as the state’s institutes a phased reopening of the economy.

Many people can’t see their mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and “we definitely can’t get together in big group family gatherings,” the governor said.

“But I hope you all find a way to show your mom how much you love her and how much you appreciate her,” she added. “And we’ll get creative and we’ll have a wonderful Mother’s Day.”

Raimondo appeared in the videotaped address with R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, whom the governor noted has a 9-month-old son and is marking her first Mother’s Day as a mother.

As the state’s chief public health official, Alexander-Scott has played a key role in the state’s battle against the spread of COVID-19 for two months.

“She’s doing a beautiful job balancing it all, and I’m so proud of her,” Raimondo said.

The governor also noted numerous other women in her administration who are mothers but have also “been working seven days a week, day and night, for two months to keep you safe” while balancing the needs of their families.

While thanking those women, Raimondo also extended thanks to mothers who continue to work and care for their families, listing doctors, nurses, certified nursing assistants, home health care workers, nursing home workers, grocery store clerks, factory workers, state employees, National Guard personnel, teachers and assistants and therapists.

“You are truly heroic and strong and brave, and today we celebrate each and every one of you,” Raimondo said.

(Updated throughout.)