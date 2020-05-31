R.I. reports seven new COVID-19-related deaths, 106 new cases on Sunday

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 106 new cases on Sunday, and the number of people hospitalized with the illness declined to 206, the lowest level since April 8.

The new fatalities reported Sunday pushed the state’s total death toll from COVID-19 to 718 people. The Department of Health didn’t immediately specify the ages or locations of the people reported dead on Sunday.

The hospitalizations related to the coronavirus declined from 219 the day before. As of Sunday, 46 people were in intensive care units, down from 50 on Saturday, and 29 were on ventilators, down from 32 the day before.

The number of people in Rhode Island hospitals has declined from a peak of 378 on April 28. On Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations were at their lowest level since April 8, when 197 were in hospital and rising each day.

As of Sunday, the state said 154,493 tests had been conducted during the coronavirus crisis – 3,979 on Saturday – with 14,928 people testing positive for the illness. Another 139,565 tests have been negative.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,252 people who have recovered from COVID-19-related illnesses have been discharged from Rhode Island hospitals since the start of the pandemic, the state said.