R.I. Revenue Department launches user-friendly website redesign

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Revenue recently unveiled a new website aimed at making it easier for people to use its services, according to a news release.

The redesigned set of websites includes the central revenue page, as well as those for the Divisions of Motor Vehicles, Municipal Finance and Taxation, and the Central Collections Unit and Office of Revenue Analysis, the release stated.

The redesign is part of a larger restructuring of the state’s online presence across departments being led by the R.I. Department of Information Technology web services team and an outside vendor, Rhode Island Interactive LLC.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

