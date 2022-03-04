R.I.’s high-end home market still has room to run in 2022

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

What goes up must come down, we’ve been taught, except apparently when it comes to high-end home sales in the Ocean State. Last year was the eighth consecutive in Rhode Island in which the number of homes selling for at least $1 million increased. But last year’s 698 sales – 45% higher than 2020 and…